Fifth Third Bancorp Has $539,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 163.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 681.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

