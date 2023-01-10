Fifth Third Bancorp Has $797,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $376.00 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $388.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

