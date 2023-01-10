Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 148 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.41.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

