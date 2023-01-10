Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,488 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.