Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

UDR stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

