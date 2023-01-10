Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,163 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WOPEY opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

