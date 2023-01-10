Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,647 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

FTNT opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

