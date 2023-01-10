Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

