Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

