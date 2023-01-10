GAM Holding AG Has $74.83 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $323.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

