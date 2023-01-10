Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Geron to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Geron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Geron by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

