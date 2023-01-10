GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.85.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GTLB opened at $40.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 68,234 shares valued at $3,053,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,657,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.