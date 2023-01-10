Harrington Investments INC Sells 76 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.