Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Hasbro by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

HAS stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

