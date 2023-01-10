HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

