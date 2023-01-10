IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IAA were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IAA by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in IAA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

