Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 823,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

