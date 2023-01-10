Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 1,444 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,035,897.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $261.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

