Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

