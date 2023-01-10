Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $277.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average of $291.13. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $367.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

