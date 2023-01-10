iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
IJT opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $135.54.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
