iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IJT opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.