Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,812 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $38,113,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

