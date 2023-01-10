Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,197 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66.

