Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

