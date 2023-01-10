Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.12.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

