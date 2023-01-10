Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 483.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

