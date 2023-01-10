Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VNLA stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.