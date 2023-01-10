Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,620 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $51.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.