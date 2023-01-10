Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

RYT stock opened at $251.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $317.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47.

