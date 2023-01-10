Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

