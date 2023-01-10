Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,974 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHP opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.