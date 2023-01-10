Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 36.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,303,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $681.16 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $777.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

