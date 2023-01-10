Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.