Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

