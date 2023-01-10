Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.