Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.