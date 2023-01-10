Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

