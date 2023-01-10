Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 258.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 65.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.