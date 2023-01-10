Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,613,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

