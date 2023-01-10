Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

