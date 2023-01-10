Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 99,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period.

GSSC stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

