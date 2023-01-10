Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $109.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

