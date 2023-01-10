Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,363.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,287.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

