Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,824,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.