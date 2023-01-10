Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 292.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 310,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,778,003 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

