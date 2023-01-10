Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 221.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.846 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

