Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 88,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

