Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,189,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 320,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

