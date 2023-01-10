Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

