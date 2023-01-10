Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $5.64 Million in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 72.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 195,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 236,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 105.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter.

RWM stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

